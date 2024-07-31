Court questions delay in issue of warrants in tapping case

Hyderabad: The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Nampally questioned the Telangana police in delaying the execution of warrants against the prime accused T. Prabhakar Rao and accused Sravan Kumar In the phone tapping case.

The court also directed the investigation team to execute warrants without fail by the next date of hearing i.e. August 14.

Meanwhile, Special public prosecutor Sambasiva Reddy submitted to the court that the process of issuing Red Corner notices is under process and the police had already communicated to the CBI to serve them on the accused who are are in the USA.

He requested the court to give time to execute the warrants.

Meanwhile, counsel for the accused brought to the notice of the court that the chargesheet submitted by the investigation team has missed some copies and requested the court to direct them to serve the copies to them. On the directions of the court, the special public prosecutor agreed to serve the copies.

The court also extended the custody of the accused Radhakishan Rao, Bhujanga Rao, Praneeth Rao and Thirupathanna till August 14.