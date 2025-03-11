Court order opened eyes of caste maniacs: Pranay’s parents

Nalgonda:Expressing satisfaction with the verdict in the honour killing case of their son Perumalla Pranay, his parents, Perumalla Bala Swamy and Prema Latha, urged that the judgment serve as a wake-up call for both perpetrators motivated by caste and those who commit contract killings.

Speaking to the media from their Miryalaguda residence, Bala Swamy recalled how they launched a “Justice for Pranay” movement after his son’s brutal murder, hoping it would be the last such honour killing. Despite that goal, similar cases have continued to occur, he said.

Bala Swamy turned emotional as he spoke of the profound loss Pranay’s death inflicted on their family, sharing how his heart “wrenches” whenever he sees his son’s former classmates.

He noted that he never bowed to external pressure or offers to drop the case and persevered in seeking justice for Pranay over six and a half years.

Swamy also reminded that the prime accused, T. Maruthi Rao, died by suicide in 2020, while the other convicted individuals now face life imprisonment. According to Bala Swamy, the punishment also serves as a warning to would-be contract killers.

Earlier, Pranay’s parents visited the cemetery and placed flowers on their son’s grave to honour his memory.