Court Issues Summons to 36 Witnesses in Meerpet Murder Case

Hyderabad: Summons were served on 36 witnesses in the Meerpet murder case, registered under the same police station. The deceased woman’s mother along with the father appeared as first witnesses before Madhavi Krishna, the V Additional District Judge. Both were examined and cross-examined at the fast-track court, which was constituted recently.

It may be recalled that the murder case was registered in January 2025 against accused Putta Guru Murthy. He had dismembered his wife Madhavi Latha’s body, and then boiled and burnt her body and the ash remains of the burnt body part were thrown in a nearby water body.

Till date, no body was found to establish accused’s complicity in the crime. However, the accused was arrested on charges of murder and sent to remand. Though, he applied for bail, but it was rejected by the court.

Meanwhile, police filed a charge-sheet in the fast-track court. Senior officials confirmed the trial will continue on a day-to-day basis until mid-December. A senior officer said the goal is to complete the examination of all 36 witnesses before the year-end, adding that the investigating officers and the prosecution team are confident of securing a conviction in the case.

Earlier, Rachakonda commissioner G. Sudheer Babu had stated the police are committed to pursue the case vigorously and will fight for conviction at the earliest. The trial is being supervised by the police commissioner, is also closely monitored by DCP L.B. Nagar, Anuradha, ACP Vanasthalipuram P. Kasi Reddy and others. A source privy to the case confirmed that none of the witnesses turned hostile during the trail and, that will strengthen the case.