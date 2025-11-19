Court Grants Five-Day Police Custody Of Immadi Ravi

Hyderabad:The Nampally court on Wednesday granted five days of police custody of Immadi Ravi, the alleged kingpin of the iBomma piracy network, after considering a request petition filed by the city cybercrime Police seeking further investigation in the case.

The police had requested seven days of custody, but the court granted five days after examining the petition and hearing the submissions.



The public prosecutor, appearing on behalf of the city police, informed the court that custodial interrogation was crucial to uncover the technical and financial architecture of the piracy network, which operated not only across the country but also internationally, causing significant financial losses to the Tollywood industry.

After thoroughly hearing the arguments, the court approved five days of custody, during which officers plan to question Ravi on domain operations, backend servers, and the flow of funds linked to the piracy platform.



During the probe, the police will also question Ravi about his international collaborators, mirror sites, and revenue channels.



Since his arrest, the city cybercrime unit investigating the case has reportedly collected crucial digital evidence and access credentials from six high-storage hard disks and other devices seized at the time of arrest and during subsequent searches.



The interrogation will be videographed, and the recorded footage will be submitted before the court as evidence during prosecution, a police officer said.