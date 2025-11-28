Court Grants Additional 3-day Custody of Ravi To Police

Hyderabad:A local court on Thursday granted a three-day police custody of iBomma founder Immadi Ravi, following a new custody petition filed by the cybercrime police. HIs earlier five-day police custody period had expired earlier this week. The alleged movie pirate reportedly refused to cooperate with investigators. He will be questioned for the second time now.

Investigators sought custody through a PT warrant and will question him in three cases related to promoting betting apps on the iBomma website and the alleged role of his associate Nikhil, police sources said.

City police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, along with additional DCP (SIT–Crimes) M. Srinivasulu and officials from the technical and forensic wings, will question him.

According to officials, technical teams have gathered strong digital evidence against Ravi for promoting betting apps using advanced software and by reportedly hiring professional hackers to erase and manipulate data.