Court Adjourns Revanth Hearing

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court heard the criminal petition filed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy seeking quashing of proceedings pending against him under the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act before the court of the VII Additional District Sessions Judge, Rangareddy district at LB Nagar.

The case emanated from a complaint filed in 2016 with the Gachibowli police by defacto complainant N. Peddi Raju, director, Razole Constituency SC Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society Limited. He alleged that Revanth Reddy and his brother A. Kondal Reddy along with others had illegally trespassed on to the society land, demolished a room in Survey No. 127, Gopanapally, and wrongfully disposed of the land. They were accused of abusing the complainant in filthy language by taking his caste name.

In 2020, the court had dispensed with the appearance of Revanth Reddy before the trial court. Peddi Raju requested vacation of the orders and submitted that Revanth Reddy had violated the orders. His contention was that the court had ordered Revanth Reddy to appear whenever the trial court issued directions.

Raghu, senior counsel appearing for Revanth Reddy, said there was no such specific direction. He said that Revanth Reddy was not present at the scene of offence and the police had filed a closure report in the court to this effect. The court adjourned the hearing to June 20 for the submissions of defacto complainant.