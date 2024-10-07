Court Adjourns Jani Master’s Bail Plea to Oct. 9

Hyderabad: The counsel representing popular choreographer Jani Master alias Shaik Jani Pasha, charged in a Pocso case, filed a memo with the Rangareddy district court on Monday to forfeit his interim bail.

The court adjourned hearing on Jani Master’s main bail petition to October 9.

The I&B ministry has withdrawn the invitation extended to Jani Master to attend the 70th National Film Awards ceremony citing Pocso case filed against the choreographer.

Earlier, Jani Master’s counsel had filed a request petition with the Rangareddy district court which had granted him interim bail to attend the event.

He was granted bail from 9.10 am on Sunday till 10.30 am of October 10, with a condition that he should surrender before the court by 10.30 am on October 10, however he is still in judicial remand till further hearing on his main bail argument on October 9, Narsingi police confirmed.