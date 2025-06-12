Court Acquits Telangana CM Revanth Reddy In 2023 Case Over Remarks Against Police

Hyderabad: A local court on Thursday acquitted Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in a case booked against him in 2023 for allegedly making remarks against police.

The designated MP-MLA court, in its judgment, said the accused was found not guilty for the offence under relevant sections of the IPC. "Hence the accused was acquitted," the judgment said.

Reddy, who had appeared before the court twice this year, denied the allegations leveled against him. The court on May 22 posted the case for judgment to June 12.

Based on a complaint by a policeman in Nirmal District, a case was initially registered against Reddy in August 2023 in Nirmal district under relevant sections of IPC and it was subsequently transferred to Begum Bazar police station in Hyderabad as per jurisdiction.

The complainant had alleged that Reddy, who was then Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, gave a statement at the state Congress headquarters in Hyderabad that "he noted down in his diary the names of Mahbubnagar Police and used derogatory language against the Telangana police".