Couple Washed Away as Car Plunges Into NS Left Canal

Nalgonda:A couple was washed away after a car plunged into the Nagarjunasagar Left Canal at Mukundapuram in Nidmanoor mandal of Nalgonda district on Saturday evening, while the driver escaped unhurt. The victims were identified as Tallam Pullaiah and Padama, residents of Kampasagar village in Tripuraram mandal.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6.30 pm when the car lost control and fell into the Nagarjunasagar Left Canal. The couple had travelled to Miryalaguda earlier in the day for personal work and were returning to their native place when the accident took place.

On receiving information, Nidmanoor police rushed to the spot and launched a search operation with the help of expert swimmers.

Nidmanoor sub-inspector U. Suresh said the driver was being questioned and the incident was being investigated from all angles. Details of the driver were not disclosed.