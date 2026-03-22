Couple Survive Suicide Bid In Jagtial

KARIMNAGAR: A former market committee director and his wife survived a suicide attempt in Dharmapuri of Jagtial district on Saturday night. Police identified the couple as Sappa Lingaiah, 65, and Lingavva, 60, of Stambampalli village in Velgatoor mandal. They are suspected to have taken the step following family disputes.

The incident occurred around 10 pm when the couple reached a bridge near a river. It came to light when youths from Gullakota village in Mancherial district noticed the abandoned motorcycle and phone on the bridge and alerted others. When a person called out their names, Lingaiah responded from below the bridge. Fishermen were alerted and reached the spot with boats, rescuing the couple and bringing them to the shore.

Lingavva was semi-conscious due to water inhalation. Both were shifted by Dharmapuri police to the Jagtial Government Hospital, where doctors said they are out of danger and undergoing treatment.