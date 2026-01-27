Couple, Son Kill Elderly Woman for Gold Chain in Nalgonda, Buries Body in Fast-Food Centre

Hyderabad: A couple, who run a fast-food centre at Devarakonda village in Nalgonda along with their son, murdered an elderly woman Annasuryamma over payment of Rs.1300. They buried the woman’s body behind the shop after taking her gold chain.

Sixty-seven-year-old Annasuryamma resides alone in Haliya in the district. She used to sell rice to the fast-food centre run by Ch Ramulu and his wife Dhanalaxmi and son Gouri on Devarakonda main road. Two days ago, Annasuryamma left the house on receiving a call from Ramulu over paying Rs.1,300 dues for selling the rice.

Around 7.45 am, she entered the fast-food centre and since then did not return. Ramulu killed her by attacking her with a knife used for cutting vegetables. He along with his wife and son later took 20 grams of gold chain from her neck and buried her body in the open area behind the shop, Haliya Circle Inspector D Satish Reddy said.

They covered the body with empty beer bottles and partially plastered the area with cement. The incident came to light when Annasuryamma’s relative Susheela lodged a complaint stating that the elderly woman did not return home till evening.

The police then registered a missing case and examined the surveillance cameras. In one camera, they found Annasuryamma entering the fast-food centre. Based on the footage, the police grilled Ramulu who confessed to the crime.

The police examined the spot and exhumed the body in the presence of Tahsildar and handed it over to the family members after an autopsy at the government hospital. The police arrested the couple along with their son and remanded them to judicial custody on Tuesday.

Haliya Sub-Inspector B Sai Prashant said the main intention of Ramulu was not to pay the dues but to snatch the gold chain from Annasuryamma. As per his plan, he called her to his fast-food centre on the pretext of paying the money and when she entered the shop he attacked her with a knife.

Ramulu claimed that he earlier worked with the senior politician late Paritala Ravi in Anantapur, Prashant said, adding that a case related to murder for gain was booked and arrested them.