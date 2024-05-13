Couple, Son Die as RTC Bus Rams into Mobile Tiffin Centre in Jangaon

Warangal: Three members of a family including an eight-year-old boy died on the spot and three others injured when an RTC Rajadhani Express bus from Warangal to Hyderabad rammed into a roadside tiffin stall where they were having breakfast at Jangaon on Monday.



The incident took place near a petrol bunk on the outskirts of Raghunathapally in Jangaon district on Monday. Police identified the victims as Telakalapalli Ravinder, 38, his wife Jyothi, 32, and their son Bavish. The couple was heading towards Warangal to vote in Monday’s polls and had halted to have breakfast.



Jyothi died on the spot, while Ravinder and his son Bavish were taken to a hospital where they died while undergoing treatment. The three survivors were identified as tiffin centre owner Nunavath Santosh and road users Srikanth and Ganesh. The police have begun investigations.