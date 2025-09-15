Couple Sentenced To Life For 2016 Murder

KARIMNAGAR: A couple has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the First Additional District and Sessions Court Judge, S. Narayana, for a murder committed in 2016. The court also imposed a fine of ₹7,000 on each of the convicts in Jagtial district on Monday.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Lakshminarayana (55) and his wife Vijaya (50). The murder took place on September 20, 2016, in Endapalli village under the Velgatoor police station limits.

The accused bore a grudge against the victim, Ankam Mallesham (55), after he filed a case against Lakshminarayana for assaulting his nephew, Rajesham, and Rajesham’s grandmother, Saraswathi.

In an act of revenge, the couple reportedly attacked Mallesham by first throwing chilli powder into his eyes and then striking him with an axe. When the victim’s nephew, Rajesham, tried to intervene, he too was attacked. Mallesham, who sustained serious injuries, died on the way to the hospital.

The case was registered based on a complaint from the deceased’s family. Following a detailed investigation by inspector Edla Mahesh, a charge sheet was filed against the couple, leading to trial.

After the verdict, police superintendent Ashok Kumar said that no one who commits a crime can escape punishment. He added that the police and prosecution will ensure criminals are convicted through proper investigation and evidence. The SP appreciated the investigation team, public prosecutor K. Mallesham, and court staff for their dedicated efforts in securing the conviction.