Couple Robbed of Gold Chain in Shankarpally

Hyderabad: A couple was allegedly threatened at knifepoint and robbed of a three-tola gold chain at an open layout near Shankarpally at around 5.30 pm on Wednesday. Shankarpally inspector Srinivas Goud said the incident occurred when the complainant Srikanth along with his partner was travelling from Isnapur to Vikarabad.

The duo stopped at an open layout near Shankarpally, when four masked men riding on two separate two-wheelers, that too without having number plates, allegedly threatened them with a knife.

The assailants then snatched a three-tola gold chain from the woman’s neck and fled the spot. A case was registered and special teams have been formed to trace the accused. Further investigation is underway.