 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Couple Missing After Car Plunges into Sagar Left Canal in Nalgonda

Telangana
8 Feb 2026 11:40 AM IST

Rescue operations under way; driver escapes unhurt

Couple Missing After Car Plunges into Sagar Left Canal in Nalgonda
x
The missing couple have been identified as Pullaiah and Padma, natives of Kampanagarku village in Tripuram mandal.The driver of the car was safely evacuated after the incident.
Nalgonda: A couple went missing after the car in which they were travelling plunged into the Sagar Left Canal in Nalgonda district late on Saturday night. Rescue teams are carrying out search operations to trace them.
The missing couple have been identified as Pullaiah and Padma, natives of Kampanagarku village in Tripuram mandal.The driver of the car was safely evacuated after the incident.
The submerged vehicle was located in the canal around 11 pm on Saturday. However, despite continuous efforts, the whereabouts of the couple remain unknown.
Rescue operations are continuing and further details are awaited.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Nalgonda news car accident 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X