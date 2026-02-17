Couple Killed In Crash As Lorry Hits Moped

NALGONDA: A couple died on the spot when a lorry rammed their moped near Shivalayam on the outskirts of Haliya in Nalgonda district on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Pittala Venkataiah (55) and Mallamma (50), natives of Kothagudem in Peddavoora mandal. The accident occurred around 11 am on a bridge over the Nagarjuna Sagar left canal when the lorry struck the moped from behind. The couple were travelling to Haliya from their village for work.

Haliya police shifted the bodies to the mortuary at Kamala Nehru Area Hospital, Nagarjuna Sagar, for post-mortem.

Circle inspector Satheesh Reddy said negligence by the lorry driver caused the accident. The driver has been taken into custody and a case registered against him for negligent driving