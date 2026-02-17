 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Couple Killed In Crash As Lorry Hits Moped

Telangana
17 Feb 2026 11:10 PM IST

The victims were identified as Pittala Venkataiah (55) and Mallamma (50), natives of Kothagudem in Peddavoora mandal: Reports

Couple Killed In Crash As Lorry Hits Moped
x
Representational Image — DC File

NALGONDA: A couple died on the spot when a lorry rammed their moped near Shivalayam on the outskirts of Haliya in Nalgonda district on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Pittala Venkataiah (55) and Mallamma (50), natives of Kothagudem in Peddavoora mandal. The accident occurred around 11 am on a bridge over the Nagarjuna Sagar left canal when the lorry struck the moped from behind. The couple were travelling to Haliya from their village for work.

Haliya police shifted the bodies to the mortuary at Kamala Nehru Area Hospital, Nagarjuna Sagar, for post-mortem.

Circle inspector Satheesh Reddy said negligence by the lorry driver caused the accident. The driver has been taken into custody and a case registered against him for negligent driving


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Couple Killed nalgonda Telangana news lorry accident Nagarjuna sagar 
India Southern States Telangana Nalgonda 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X