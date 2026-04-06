Couple Killed In Car-Truck Crash In Khammam

NALGONDA: A 48-year-old man and his 36-year-old wife died after their car allegedly rammed into a truck while overtaking on a bridge at Konijerla in Khammam district, police said on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Undamatla Veerraju and Veerashailaja, natives of Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. Their son Yashwanth, 15, sustained serious injuries in the crash, police said.

Police said the family was travelling to Hyderabad when the accident occurred on the Wyra-Khammam highway. The car hit a truck while attempting to overtake another vehicle on the NSP Bonakal branch canal bridge.

In an attempt to avoid the collision, the truck swerved and hit the bridge railing, police said.

Veerraju and Veerashailaja, who suffered severe injuries, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Khammam. Yashwanth remains in critical condition, police said.

The truck driver, Alagonu Srinu, also sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment, police said.

Police said they cleared the damaged vehicles from the bridge and restored traffic.