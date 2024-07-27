Couple held in Madhapur for duping in the name of securing admission in Stanford University

Hyderabad: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Cyberabad police arrested a couple for allegedly cheating a person to the tune of Rs.3.25 crore in the name of providing admission for a under-graduation course in Stanford University at California, USA.

The arrested have been identified as Paladugu Raghuram and Paladugu Sunitha, both residents of Madhapur.

EOW Deputy Commissioner of Police, K Prasad said the couple induced the complainant Ch Sanjeev Kumar of Madhapur in the guise of providing admission to his son for under graduation in Stanford University. In order to cheat Kumar, the couple fabricated fake admission documents of Stanford University and collected Rs. 3.25 crore from the complainant for admission.

Both Raghuram and Sunitha created a character named Sumanth and made the complainant believe that Sumanth was working in White House, USA and he will help in getting admission in Stanford University. For this purpose, Raghuram used a separate SIM card and created WhatsApp chats as if he was making conversation with Sumanth for admission.

The couple also made the complainant believe that they visited the USA and met Sumanth for admission to the complainant's son. But they went to Mysore instead of the USA. From there he made WhatsApp conversations with the complainant as if he was in the USA and working on the admission process.

On realizing that the couple cheated him, Kumar lodged a complaint with the police, who booked a case and arrested the couple. Raghuram is also involved in a cheating case registered in Kukatpally police station.

The Cyberabad police advised the public to be aware of fraudsters and not to believe and approach anybody to get admissions in any university or colleges without knowing them properly. The police advised them to visit the university concerned for correct information. The department is committed to prosecuting the fraudsters ensuring justice to victims.