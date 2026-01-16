Couple from Macherial Killed in Road Accident in Kanyakumari

Hyderabad: A couple from Mancherial in Telangana died while crossing the road at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

The couple - P Satyanarayana, 63, and Ramadevi, 59, from Luxettipet in Mancherial district, went to Sabarimala along with other devotees and had darshan of Lord Sri Ayyappa. The couple also witnessed “Makara Jyothi” on Wednesday.

They then went to Kanyakumari and visited various temples. When they were crossing the road, an unknown vehicle hit them resulting in their death instantly. The bodies were preserved at the government hospital in Kanyakumari. Satyanarayan runs a grocery store in Luxettipet.