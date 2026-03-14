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Couple Found Murdered in Patancheru

Telangana
14 March 2026 12:41 PM IST

The police are suspecting the role of persons known to the couple in the incident and exuded confidence that the accused would be arrested soon

Couple Found Murdered in Patancheru
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The police are inspecting the crime scene after a couple was murdered in their hut in Patancheru on Saturday morning. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: A couple was found murdered in their hut at Citizen’s Colony in Patancheru on Saturday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Somla Dhasharat (50) and his wife Manyamma (45). They were taking care of a building under construction and used to monitor ongoing works. The assailants killed them by smashing their heads with a sharp-edged weapon when they were asleep.

Upon receiving information, the police along with the clues team rushed to the spot and took up investigation. The police are suspecting the role of persons known to the couple in the incident and exuded confidence that the accused would be arrested soon.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana news Two murdered patancheru Clues team murder case 
India Southern States Telangana 
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