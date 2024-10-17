Couple found murdered in farmhouse at Kandukur

Hyderabad: An elderly couple was found killed at a farmhouse in Kandukur on Wednesday. The motive behind the tragic double murder is unknown and the police, who rushed to the spot, are investigating from every possible angle.

The victims, Ushaiah, 52, and Shantamma, 50, are natives of Nagarkurnool. They had recently begun working on the property to oversee maintenance and security, said the police.

"We are still trying to ascertain the motive behind the killing. There is nothing suspicious in the farm house, like a broken lock or missing valuables. The farmhouse is isolated, located 30 kilometers from the main road, with no neighboring properties," ACP Reddy explained. He said that absence of CCTV cameras complicates the investigation.