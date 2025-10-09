WARANGAL/KARIMNAGAR: A couple in Jangaon ended their lives following domestic disputes. In Thatikonda village, Marapaka Anavesh, 22, died, while his fiancée Gaddam Pavani, 20, is in critical condition after a suicide attempt.

The couple, who had been in a relationship for two years and recently received family approval to marry, reportedly took the extreme step due to repeated postponements of their wedding. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.