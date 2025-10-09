 Top
Couple End Lives Over Petty Disputes

Telangana
Puli Sharath Kumar
9 Oct 2025 1:13 AM IST

The couple, who had been in a relationship for two years and recently received family approval to marry, reportedly took the extreme step due to repeated postponements of their wedding.

In Thatikonda village, Marapaka Anavesh, 22, died, while his fiancée Gaddam Pavani, 20, is in critical condition after a suicide attempt.—DC Image

WARANGAL/KARIMNAGAR: A couple in Jangaon ended their lives following domestic disputes. In Thatikonda village, Marapaka Anavesh, 22, died, while his fiancée Gaddam Pavani, 20, is in critical condition after a suicide attempt.

The couple, who had been in a relationship for two years and recently received family approval to marry, reportedly took the extreme step due to repeated postponements of their wedding. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

