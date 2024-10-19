Hyderabad: Couple Dupes Software Job Seekers of Rs 26 Lakhs, Case Registered

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills Police have registered a case against a couple for allegedly duping several software job aspirants of Rs 26 lakhs. The victims approached the police after realizing they had been deceived.

According to the police, Vasu, a resident of Sravanthi Nagar in Jubilee Hills and an employee of TCS, was introduced to Challa Sriram Kiran, who also works at TCS. Sriram Kiran claimed he had connections in several software companies and could provide job offers. Trusting him, Vasu brought 17 job seekers to Sriram Kiran. They transferred Rs 26 lakhs into the bank accounts of Sriram Kiran and his wife, Sandhya Rani.

The couple provided offer letters. The offer letters were discovered to be fraudulent when they approached the company. Upon questioning, Sriram Kiran assured Vasu that he could secure job offers from another company. After, the couple went absconding.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway.