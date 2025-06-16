Couple Dies By Suicide In Bhongir

Nalgonda: A young couple died by suicide after falling under a moving train on the outskirts of Bhongir in Yadadri-Bhongir district in the early hours of Monday. The victims were identified as K. Vinay Kumar (25) and Macha Shruthi (23), both natives of Nelakonda in Station Ghanpur, Hanumakonda district.

According to the police, the couple left their homes on Sunday morning. They are believed to have taken the extreme step out of fear that their families would oppose their relationship due to caste differences.

On Monday morning, locals found their bodies on the railway tracks near Bhongir railway station and alerted the police. The bodies were shifted to the Area Hospital in Bhongir for post-mortem examination.