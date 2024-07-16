Couple Committed Suicide Informing Police

Nizamabad: In a tragic incident a couple committed suicide unable to bear the character assasination by the relatives. Prior to resort extreme step, the woman sent a video clip to the police over their suicide.

The deceased are identified as Bandaru Anil Kumar, 28 and his wife Bandaru Shylaja, 24, of Hegdoli village in Kotagiri mandal. The couple committed suicide by lying on railway track between Fakirabad and Mittapally village on Monday night. According to police, Anil Kumar and Shylaja married last year and they left home on Monday informing the family members to attend an interview for private job.

Meanwhile, Shylaja along with her husband Anil sent to selfie video to the Kotagiri SI Sandeep saying that they will commit suicide by jumping into river Godavari at Yamcha. The SI forwarded the video clip and cell phone number to his counterpart in Navipet. Police searched for the couple at river Godavari at Yamcha, but were unable to trace them. Tracking their mobile number, police found the bodies of Anil Kumar and Shylaja on railway track between Fakirabad-Mittapally.



In a video clip, Shyalaja said that she committed a 'mistake' last year and it was forgotten by her husband and in-laws. 'My aunt repeatedly spreading the incident among relatives and friends, she said. After repeated requests, she (aunt) did not changed her attitude, Shylaja lamented. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Nizamabad railway SI H.Sai Reddy said that the bodies were shifted for postmortem at Government General Hospital. Police registered a case and are investigating.

