Couple and pet dog injured as five-member group attacks them in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A group of five people attacked a pet dog and its owner Srinath along with his wife at Madhuranagar on Wednesday night triggering widespread condemnation from a few local residents and animal rights activists.



The video attacking the couple and the dog went viral on various social media platforms.

The group led by one Dhanunjay first attacked Srinath when he was walking with his pet in the colony. On coming to know about it, Srinath’s wife came to his rescue but the irate group attacked the couple with sticks and later the pet dog. As a result, the couple and the dog suffered injuries.

The footage collected from surveillance cameras installed in the colony showed that the group members continued to attack Srinath even after he fell down. They attacked his wife and the dog as well. The local residents later came to the couple’s rescue and pacified the group.

According to police, Dhanunjay, who is residing in front of the house of Srinath, became furious when the latter's pet dog came to his house and attacked him recently. He also lodged a complaint with the police, who could not initiate necessary action due to election bandobust duties.

Upon seeing Srinath walking with the pet dog last night, Dhanunjay and his friends came and attacked him. Both Srinath and his wife are undergoing treatment in a private hospital while the couple’s relatives admitted the dog at a nearest veterinary clinic.



While animal rights activists condemned the attack on the dog, a few local residents maintained that it was the responsibility of Srinath to respond and initiate action when his dog attacked Dhanunjay. Sources said the police detained the group members in connection with the incident.



