Couple among four held in ganja cases in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise department here on Monday arrested four persons including a couple in two separate cases on charges of possessing ganja illegally.

In the first case, the excise department nabbed the couple - Lodhi Kishore Singh and his wife Jyothi Bai – of Lower Dhoolpet while possessing ganja. As many as 23 kgs of dry ganja and two mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the arrested couple.

Two more persons T Vaishnav Singh and Vinod Singh were absconding in the same case, said State Task Force (STF) Excise Superintendent, N Anjireddy. In a separate case, the STF arrested two more persons for illegally transporting ganja. The arrested have been identified as Abhishek Singh and Shubham Singh, both residents of Dhoolpet. Around 1.5 kgs of ganja was seized from their possession.