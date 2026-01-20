Country Club Launches Darlings Day Out, Offers Pattaya Membership

Hyderabad: Country Club has announced the launch of ‘Darlings Day Out 2026’, an event featuring fashion shows, live music and entertainment programs in Country Club locations across the country.

Country Club’s chairman and managing director Y. Rajeev Reddy unveiled the programme poster on Tuesday. A fashion show was held at the launch ceremony, featuring models showcasing elegant Indo-western and partywear collections. The celebrations are scheduled to be held on February 13 at Country Clubs in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Surat, and Kolhapur.

Rajeev Reddy also announced the Country Club’s collaboration with the Kotchaphirn Garden for the Country Club’s Chalo Pattaya property. The club, in collaboration, has presented the “Chalo Pattaya VIP International Membership Card” to its members as a New Year’s gift. The membership will offer two nights and three days of complimentary stay in Pattaya, along with exclusive international privileges.

“Following the grand success of Asia’s biggest New Year celebrations held across India, Country Club is excited to announce Darlings Day Out 2026. The event will be held simultaneously in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Surat, and Kolhapur, and will offer members a vibrant blend of entertainment and family festivities,” he said.