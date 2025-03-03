Counting of votes underway in Telangana Teachers' MLC poll

Hyderabad: Counting for the Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda Teacher MLC polls is underway at a warehouse in Nalgonda. PRTU candidate Sripal Reddy is leading in first-priority votes.

A total of 23,641 votes were polled, out of which 494 were declared invalid. The current vote count stands as follows:

Sripal Reddy (PRTU): 6,035 votes

Narsi Reddy (UTF): 4,820 votes

Harsha Vardhan (Independent): 4,437 votes

Pula Ravinder (Independent): 3,115 votes

Sarotham Reddy (BJP): 2,289 votes

The elimination process is being followed to determine the final result. As per available information, the outcome will not be decided solely based on first-priority votes.