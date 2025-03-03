 Top
Counting of votes underway in Telangana Teachers' MLC poll

3 March 2025 5:38 PM IST

The elimination process is being followed to determine the final result.

As per available information, the outcome will not be decided solely based on first-priority votes.

Hyderabad: Counting for the Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda Teacher MLC polls is underway at a warehouse in Nalgonda. PRTU candidate Sripal Reddy is leading in first-priority votes.

A total of 23,641 votes were polled, out of which 494 were declared invalid. The current vote count stands as follows:
Sripal Reddy (PRTU): 6,035 votes
Narsi Reddy (UTF): 4,820 votes
Harsha Vardhan (Independent): 4,437 votes
Pula Ravinder (Independent): 3,115 votes
Sarotham Reddy (BJP): 2,289 votes
The elimination process is being followed to determine the final result. As per available information, the outcome will not be decided solely based on first-priority votes.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
MLC elections 
India Southern States Telangana 
