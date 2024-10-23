Cotton, soya farmers worried over hit in price, yield due to cyclone

Adilabad: Foggy weather condition and rain are likely to affect the price of cotton in kharif season as cotton absorbs more moisture in foggy condition than 8 per cent which is officially allowed. The Centre announced an MSP of Rs 7,521 per quintal of cotton with long staple length and allowed up to 8 per cent moisture. With unexpected rains, farmers, who expected good crops this season, are now worried that cotton flowers will drop and affect yield. Deepak Reddy of Sanghvi of Bela mandal said unexpected rains affected flowering and yield. The foggy weather is likely to affect the cotton price, Deepak, who cultivated cotton on 12 acres, said.





The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) purchases cotton at below 12 per cent moisture only. However, private traders purchase it with up to 20 per cent moisture. But they invariably cut the price based on the extra moisture content.



Adilabad agriculture market officials say Rs 75.21 will be cut for one per cent of extra moisture beyond 8 per cent. Soya farmers are already getting reduced MSP for high moisture content n the produce.



District officials postponed commercial activities at Adilabad market yard to October 25 due to upcoming cyclone. Drenched cotton takes a lot of time to dry. Cotton bolls become black when they are drenched and pick up moisture.



Cotton was cultivated on 4.35 lakh acres in Adilabad district alone and the expected yield is 32.59 lakh quintals for kharif. Meanwhile, cultivation area of soya is 65,000 acres in Adilabad district. According to an estimate, cotton was cultivated on cumulative 13 lakh acres in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Adilabad districts.



In-charge district agriculture officer Gatika Sridhar Swamy said it is natural that there will be more moisture in cotton due to prevailing foggy condition and rains.



He said they are trying to create awareness among farmers to dry the harvested cotton to reduce moisture percentage before bringing it to the market yard. Sridhar Swamy said traders or CCI cut the price if the moisture content goes beyond 12 per cent.



Agriculture officer (MAO) for Jainad Ashraf Ahmed said they detected 20 per cent moisture in soya crop brought by farmers to primary agriculture cooperative societies in Jainad. PACs are procuring soya at Rs 4,892 per quintal and 12 per cent moisture is allowed in soya.