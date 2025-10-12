Cotton procurement from November 25% Decline in Yield Expected

ADILABAD: Cotton procurement will begin in the first week of November at private ginning factories and Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) centres, with officials in the erstwhile Adilabad district making necessary arrangements.

According to official sources, an estimated 38 lakh quintals of cotton yield is expected this season. Cotton was cultivated on 3.34 lakh acres in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district and 4.30 lakh acres in Adilabad district, the highest area under cotton cultivation in the state.

Asifabad collector Venkatesh Dhotre directed private ginning factory owners to complete machinery repairs and be ready for procurement. He said cotton purchases would be carried out at 24 ginning factories in the district and urged farmers to sell their produce at CCI centres to avail the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹8,110 per quintal instead of relying on middlemen.

Adilabad district agriculture officer Sridhar Swamy said a 25 per cent decline in yield is expected this season due to adverse weather. Cotton grown in black soil areas suffered damage from water stagnation and excess moisture, unlike in red soil areas where drainage is better. The average yield, usually 8-9 quintals per acre, is expected to fall to around 6 quintals this year.

District collectors have instructed officials from the CCI, revenue, agriculture, marketing, Transco, police, and private ginning and pressing units to ensure smooth and transparent cotton procurement.