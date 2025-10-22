Cotton Farmers Told to Register Slot Through Kapas Kisan APP

Warangal: Farmers must sell their cotton only after securing a slot by registering through the Kapas Kisan App, advised Yasmin Basha, director of Horticulture and special officer for procurement for the erstwhile Warangal district. She inspected the procurement arrangements at the Enumamula Agricultural Market in Warangal on Wednesday.

During the visit, she enquired about the quality and moisture content of the cotton brought by farmers and interacted with M. Venkateshwarlu from Geesukonda mandal, giving him and other farmers specific instructions.

Speaking on the occasion, Yasmin Basha urged farmers to contact their local agriculture officer or the help desk at the market yard to book a slot and bring their produce only after confirmation. She also directed farmers to update their crop details and mobile numbers with their village agriculture officers.

Later, the director visited Sriraj Cotton Industries Mill within the market yard and instructed the management to prominently display banners and flex boards about the Kapas Kisan App for farmers’ awareness.

She also directed agricultural market committee officials to conduct extensive publicity through tam-tam announcements and audio-video campaigns in villages to ensure farmers are fully informed about the new slot-booking system.

Additional collectors G. Sandhyarani and A. Venkat Reddy, regional deputy director of marketing V. Padmavathi, district marketing officer K. Surekha, and several district and civil supplies officials accompanied her during the inspection.