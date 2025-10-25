Cotton Farmers Dry Crop To Reduce Moisture To Get MSP

ADILABAD: Cotton farmers are drying their produce under sunlight to reduce high moisture levels and qualify for the Minimum Support Price (MSP). However, many are struggling to bring down the moisture percentage to the required 12 per cent due to persistent foggy weather, which naturally increases moisture in cotton.

Farmers said that even after drying their cotton for two to three days, the moisture content remains around 20 per cent, and they have appealed to the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) and district officials to relax the moisture norms.

Agriculture extension officers have advised farmers to bring their cotton to the market only after proper drying, maintaining a moisture level between 8 per cent and 12 per cent to secure better prices.

The district administration officially began cotton purchases on October 24 at the Adilabad market yard, starting with a small group of farmers. On the first day, only six farmers received the MSP of ₹8,110 per quintal for cotton with 8 per cent moisture. Five farmers received ₹8,029 for 9 per cent moisture, one got ₹7,948 for 10 per cent, and another received ₹7,786 for 12 per cent. A total of 348 quintals were purchased by the CCI.

BRS leaders alleged that many farmers were unaware of the start of cotton procurement and had kept their first picking stock at home, awaiting official dates to sell.

Devarthi Mallanna, a farmer from Yapalguda village in Adilabad mandal, said he had been drying cotton on his terrace for the last three days, yet the moisture content remained at 20 per cent. He expressed concern about rain forecasts and foggy conditions in rural and tribal areas, noting that several farmers have stored their cotton indoors while trying to dry it.

The cotton cultivation area in Adilabad district stands at 4,31,042 acres, with an expected yield of 33,46,926 metric tonnes for this Kharif season. The Central government has fixed the MSP at ₹8,110 per quintal, and the CCI’s Adilabad branch will purchase cotton with moisture levels between 8 per cent and 12 per cent only.

Meanwhile, private traders are offering ₹6,500 per quintal for cotton with high moisture content.

Collector Rajarshi Shah announced that full-scale procurement will commence from October 27, and 33 ginning mills are operational across the district. A control room has been set up at the Adilabad market yard for farmers to seek information and resolve grievances.

He said that 252 farmers have booked slots through the ‘Kapas Kisan App’ to sell cotton at two procurement centres on October 27, with plans to purchase 8,128 quintals on that day.

However, former minister Jogu Ramanna criticised the district administration, alleging that officials failed to inform farmers in advance about the procurement dates. He said many farmers missed the opportunity to sell their cotton on October 24.

Ramanna also accused the administration of following the directions of the local MLA and MP instead of acting in the larger interest of farmers. He blamed MLA Payal Shankar and MP Godam Nagesh for not properly supervising cotton procurement and ensuring that more farmers benefit from MSP, especially when many are already distressed by crop damage from incessant rains.