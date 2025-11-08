Cotton Farmers Block NH 44, Urge CCI To Raise Moisture Limit

ADILABAD: Cotton farmers staged a protest on NH 44 at Neredigonda in Adilabad district, demanding that the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) relax the permissible moisture content in cotton from the existing 12 per cent to 20 per cent. They urged the state government to intervene and ensure the relaxation, warning that farmers would otherwise be forced to sell their produce to private traders at lower prices. The sit-in protest brought traffic to a halt for nearly one kilometre on both sides of the highway.

The protesting farmers raised slogans against both the state and central governments, accusing them of neglecting farmers’ problems and failing to address their losses caused by bad weather and the sharp fall in cotton prices.

The farmers also demanded that the government scrap the Kapas Kisan App and that the CCI purchase 12 quintals of cotton and 10 quintals of soya per acre to provide relief to cultivators.