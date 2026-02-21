Cotton Farmers Allege Heavy Losses as CCI Last-Pick Cotton

ADILABAD: Cotton farmers in Adilabad and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts have alleged losses after the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) rejected the last picking of the season, citing poor quality.

Farmers said CCI units refused to procure cotton brought to market yards, stating that the produce was mixed with dust, soil particles and plant residue. Earlier in the season, procurement was reportedly declined in some instances due to high moisture content during winter.

Adilabad is among the largest cotton-growing regions in the state. Farmers said delayed picking due to adverse weather and re-sowing after crop damage had affected quality. They added that naturally the last picking contains some impurities.

On February 20, large numbers of farmers gathered at CCI centres following reports that it was the last date for procurement. Several consignments were rejected, leading to protests at some centres. Farmer Vasanth Rao Jadhav of Buggaram village argued with officials at Neredigonda mandal headquarters after his produce was turned away. He said many farmers were compelled to sell to private traders at lower prices.

Farmers stated that while the Minimum Support Price (MSP) offered by CCI is Rs 8,110 per quintal, private traders are offering around Rs 6,500 per quintal for the last-picked cotton. Cotton was cultivated in 4.30 lakh acres in Adilabad district and 3.34 lakh acres in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district during the kharif season.

They said fog and unfavourable weather conditions resulted in natural moisture content of up to 25 per cent, affecting procurement.

Agriculture minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao said the Centre had agreed to extend the last date for procurement till the end of February and that CCI would continue operations accordingly.

Adilabad MP Godam Nagesh told Deccan Chronicle that the issue was taken up with CCI managing director Lalit Kumar Gupta, who agreed to continue procurement till February 27.

He said CCI has appealed to farmers registered on the Kapas Kisan App to book slots immediately and sell their cotton at the nearest CCI procurement centre on or before February 27 to avail of the MSP. CCI authorities clarified that no further extension would be granted beyond February 27.