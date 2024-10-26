Cotton Buy Begins Even as Farmers Seek Higher Prices

Adilabad:District officials commenced cotton purchases at the Adilabad market yard on Friday, despite ongoing protests from farmers demanding higher prices for their produce. Collector Rajarshi Shaw officially launched the commercial operations, with private traders and representatives from the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) participating in the auction.

CCI officials clarified that they would not purchase cotton with moisture content exceeding 12 per cent. However, the collector noted that cotton brought to the yard by farmers had moisture levels between 18-19 per cent, attributed to the foggy weather and recent rains.

Private traders offered ₹7,150 for cotton with high moisture, below the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹7,521. Distressed by the moisture content, farmers urged private traders and officials to buy their produce without factoring in the moisture levels and without imposing price cuts.

Officials indicated they are seeking a compromise to ensure fairness for the farmers, while the farmers continued to protest, calling on the state government to intervene in the purchase process.