Corporators Unite To Pull Up GHMC Officials For Shoddy Work

Major issues highlighted included alleged corruption in GHMC's Town Planning wing responsible for building permits, poor road restoration by the Maintenance wing, inadequate monsoon preparedness, unattended public grievances, locked sports complexes, and issuance of fake birth and death certificates.

In a notably orderly session, which continued uninterrupted until 7 pm, deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy briefly chaired the meeting, taking the mayor’s seat for the first time since corporators were elected in 2020.

Corporators across party lines expressed concerns over illegal constructions proliferating unchecked by GHMC officials. BJP Medak MP Raghunandan Rao questioned repeated fire incidents specifically occurring in the GHMC Town Planning office at Moghalpura Sports Complex, echoing concerns raised by AIMIM Pathargatti corporator Syed Sohail Quadri. Quadri emphasised that the complex was improperly occupied by GHMC offices, depriving locals of sports facilities.

Similarly, BJP’s Mailardevpally corporator Tokala Srinivas Reddy raised alarm over an illegal construction on government land, despite explicit instructions from district authorities. Responding, GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan explained that all building permissions have been digitalised since 2016, and investigations are ongoing regarding fire incidents. He added that the illegal construction issue was currently under court review.

Addressing corruption allegations, BJP IS Sadan corporator Swetha Reddy exposed a case where Rs 10 lakh was paid to a contractor for incomplete road work. Commissioner Karnan acknowledged the lapse, confirming a vigilance probe. BRS corporators supported Swetha Reddy’s call for a contractor rating system to ensure transparency.

Congress MLA from Khairatabad emphasised the futility of building sports complexes if they remain locked. AIMIM corporator Mirza Rahmat Baig urged the immediate operationalisation of the Kattedan Sports Complex, which has remained inaccessible for years.

Another significant corruption concern raised was the issuance of fraudulent birth and death certificates. Corporator Tokala Srinivas Reddy pointed out an instance where a fake birth certificate from Narsingi was discovered by the passport department, reportedly sold for Rs 5 lakh. GHMC additional commissioner S. Pankaja confirmed that police cases had been registered in this matter.

Discussing monsoon preparedness, BJP Malkajgiri MP highlighted stark contrasts within Hyderabad, pointing out upscale conditions in HITEC City versus deteriorating infrastructure in Addagutta and surrounding slums. He called for improved drainage infrastructure and demanded housing for the poor within their constituencies to safeguard their livelihoods, noting AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi had previously shared similar views.