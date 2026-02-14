Corporators Moved to Camps Ahead of Mayor, Chairperson Polls

The Congress is seeking to secure the mayor’s post in Nizamabad and chairperson posts in other municipalities. The party has secured a majority in Yellareddy, Bichkunda, Banswada, Bheemgal and Armoor municipalities and is positioned to elect chairpersons and vice-chairpersons there. In several municipalities, aspirants for chairperson posts were defeated in the elections.

In Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, the Congress faces a numerical disadvantage. Of the 60 seats, the BJP won 28, Congress 17 and MIM 14, while the BRS secured one seat. No party has an absolute majority. The Congress is exploring support from the MIM to secure the mayor’s post.

The mayor’s post in Nizamabad is reserved for a woman candidate. Votes of MPs, MLAs and MLCs will also be considered in the election of the mayor and deputy mayor.

TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud has shifted newly elected Congress corporators to camps ahead of the election. The camps for corporators and councillors will continue till February 16, with district authorities and police making arrangements.

In Bodhan and Kamareddy municipalities, the outcome of the chairperson elections remains uncertain in the absence of a clear majority. The BRS, which had earlier allied with the MIM to secure mayor and deputy mayor posts in Nizamabad, has not announced its stand.



