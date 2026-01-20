Corporate Forces Are Challenging Parliamentary Democracy: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu stated that, in the name of religious sentiment, corporate and fascist forces were today diverting economic and social issues and posing a challenge to parliamentary democracy in the country.

He was speaking on Tuesday at the national seminar organized in Khammam district headquarters on the occasion of the CPI’s centenary. He called upon Left parties to collectively move forward and, through united struggles, place checks on corporate forces that are challenging parliamentary democracy and on forces that are misleading the nation on economic and social issues.

He said the Left must advance in tune with the changed political conditions of the country, not merely along the lines of exploiters versus the exploited. Karl Marx had said that socialism is possible only through class struggle; however, the Deputy Chief Minister explained that German philosopher Max Weber had clearly pointed out that Indian society remained an exception to Marx’s expectations, as it is structured around castes rather than classes.

In a situation where class struggle is being eroded and the parliamentary system itself is under question, he said the role of Communists in this country is extremely significant. Khammam district, he noted, welcomes the spread of diverse ideologies and is synonymous with hospitality. He warmly welcomed and congratulated Left leaders from across the country for assembling in Khammam.

In the CPI’s 100-year history, he said, there have been numerous sacrifices and upheavals, and the CPI played a prominent role in India’s freedom struggle. While India attained independence in 1947, Telangana achieved freedom a year later.

He explained that the armed struggle waged by Communists against the autocratic Nizam sent a new message to the world. Telangana, he said, shone with great movements—for land, for livelihood, for the liberation of the poor—such as “land to the tiller” and the library movement. Particularly in Khammam, Nalgonda, and Warangal districts, he said, every household resonates with a story of struggle.

He recalled that in 1950, during Congress rule, Burgula Ramakrishna Rao introduced the Tenancy Act. Subsequently, with the support of Left parties, Congress governments enacted landmark measures such as the land reforms law (1970), the 20-Point Programme for the development of the poor, bank nationalization, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, and the Right to Information Act—both at the national and state levels.

He emphasized that it is our responsibility to protect the Constitution; otherwise, the common person will be denied basic rights. He warned that the BJP-led central government is destroying voting rights and attempting to amend the Constitution. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu underscored the need for Congress and Left parties to undertake a long-term political journey together in this country.