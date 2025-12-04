Corporate Colleges Flout BIE Rules on Student Support

Hyderabad: The Intermediate Public Examinations are fast approaching, but trained counsellors and psychiatrists required to support students dealing with stress and anxiety are conspicuously missing in several private and corporate junior colleges across the state.

This issue came to light during recent inspections conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), which found several lapses in the appointment of trained counsellors in many junior colleges.

Referring to the recent suicide of a student from a corporate junior college, board officials stressed that appointing professionally-trained counsellors in private and corporate institutions is essential, as most extreme incidents are reported from these colleges.

Several private junior colleges have appointed senior faculty members as counsellors. However, officials pointed out that senior faculty cannot replace trained mental-health professionals equipped to handle students who are stressed or depressed due to academic or personal reasons.

“Due to the lack of trained counsellors, proper counselling sessions are not taking place in private junior colleges, as senior faculty members are not professionally qualified in mental health,” an official said.

A senior BIE official who participated in the inspections said private and corporate colleges were instructed to make education stress-free. They were directed to conduct meditation classes to ease academic pressure and organise games once a week.

“As the colleges do not have trained counsellors and are unable to hire them, we advised them to seek help from NGOs to conduct counselling and personality-development sessions,” the official added.

Only a few colleges have made changes to their academic schedules by including yoga and meditation sessions midweek or during weekends. “We have asked all colleges to make use of the Tele-MANAS facility, which is available free of cost round the clock,” the official said.

Vijaya Lakshmi Kalidindi, chief welfare officer of the Narayana Group, said, “The institution provides counselling support through qualified psychology postgraduates. Students receive orientation at the beginning of the academic year on the basics of mental health and how counsellors can help them achieve their academic goals. Those who struggle are given one-on-one counselling sessions, and parents are involved when issues are complex.”

She added that a team of counsellors undergoes periodic training, and detailed documentation is maintained for individual sessions. “Sometimes students approach us on their own; at other times, staff members or counsellors identify those who are struggling. Through our in-house programme ‘Disha’, we provide motivation through appropriate means.”

In government junior colleges, the board has included mental-health sessions in the timetable to reduce exam-related stress and anxiety by offering tips and guidance. Regular training sessions are also being conducted to help staff identify students facing mental distress and learn how to motivate them.

BIE secretary S. Krishna Aditya said inspections were conducted in around 30 per cent of colleges. “Improvements were observed, such as sports events and meditation classes in some institutions.” He said he would hold a meeting with DIEOs and special officers before taking action against errant colleges in the coming days.