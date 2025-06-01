Coronation of Datteshwarananda Bharati Swami on June 6





Hyderabad: The Lal Darwaza Simhavahini Mahankali temple in Old City will celebrate its 117th Bonalu on July 20 and 21. Temple chairman B. Maruti Yadav said the Brahmotsavam will begin at the temple on July 11. On July 13, the deity’s ‘Ghatam’ will arrive at the main temple, and for the next nine days the Goddess will be decorated in various forms and worshipped. On July 20, the Bonalu festival will be celebrated, and worshippers can offer Bonam to the Goddess. On July 21, Potharajus will be welcomed he added.

Conveneor G. Aravind Goud told Deccan Chronicle that the temple would hold Bonalu festivities in New Delhi on June 30, July 1 and 2. “On July 1, we will have a grand procession of the Goddess from India Gate to Telangana Bhavan, and on July 2 we will organise Bonalu at the Telangana Bhavan”, he said.

Hyderabad: To help Haj pilgrims in case of emergency, Telangana Haj Committee has started a control room in Haj House on which operators will offer necessary assistance 24/7. The emergency numbers are 040-29303102 and 040-29303102. The control room will remain active till pilgrims return from Haj. A total of 9,331 pilgrims have travelled from Telangana and will begin returning from June 13 after completing their pilgrimage. Each group of 150 pilgrims is accompanied by an inspector. Telangana Haj committee chairman Syed Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha and Haj executive officer Sajjad Ali inaugurated the facility at Haj House on Sunday.