Core Engineering Needs Student Focus: JNTU Alumnus

Hyderabad: Core engineering fields like civil, mechanical and electrical are losing student interest, a worrying trend, said I. Ganapathi Reddy, founding director of the Telangana Education Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation and 1975 JNTU alumnus. Speaking at JNTU’s Graduation Day, he urged students to engage with these foundational sectors, calling them vital to national development.

The ceremony, part of JNTU Hyderabad’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations, was held at the University College of Engineering, Science and Technology and drew students, parents, alumni and faculty.Vice Chancellor Prof. T. Kishan Kumar Reddy, who presided over the event, announced upcoming academic partnerships with German universities for MS and dual-degree programmes. “Wherever you go, be proud ambassadors of this university,” he told students.Principal Prof. G.V. Narasimha Reddy presented the annual report, noting the college runs 59 programmes across 12 departments and 6 centres, with 5,738 students and over 640 staff.According to the placement statistics he presented, a total of 110 companies made 620 offers, with the highest package at `26.35 lakh and an average of `7 lakh. The college recorded 185 publications, filed 30 patents and received `19.42 crore in research grants.Registrar Prof. K. Venkateswara Rao and Rector Prof. K. Vijay Kumar Reddy spoke on the institution’s growth since 1960 and encouraged alumni to mentor students and support networking.