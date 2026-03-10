Cop's Timely CPR Saves Driver

Hyderabad: A Gopalpuram traffic inspector’s timely intervention prevented a major accident in Secunderabad on Monday evening after a senior citizen suffered cardiac arrest while driving.

Police said the man, while driving along the Sangeet theatre road stretch, lost control of his car after the cardiac arrest. The vehicle struck several others before crashing into a road divider.

Traffic inspector Ravi Kumar, who was nearby, rushed to the spot and found the driver unresponsive. He administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before arranging for the man to be shifted to a hospital in an ambulance.

The driver’s identity is yet to be ascertained. The accident caused a brief traffic disruption, but normal flow was restored after additional personnel cleared the vehicles.