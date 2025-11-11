Cops Seize Rs 3.59 Crore in Cash, Liquor Ahead of Jubilee Hills Poll

Hyderabad: Law enforcement agencies were just as busy as politicians during the Jubilee Hills byelection campaign. While candidates hit the roads with posters and promises, officials remained busy chasing illegal cash, liquor and contraband.

The authorities have seized Rs 3.59 crore worth of cash without documents, liquor without permits, banned narcotics and gadgets meant for distribution to voters. At least 27 cases were registered for violation of the model code of conduct with the BRS topping topped the list with 12.

Six cases of MCC violation were booked against Congress, two against the Hyderabad Youth Congress, one against the Aam Aadmi Party, and six against other individuals or organisations. “Most cases were linked to cash distributions,” a cop from Borabanda police station said.

Authorities have so far seized Rs 3,51,93,500 in cash, Rs 3,65,000 worth of liquor, Rs 2,46,000 worth of ganja, MDMA, GRMS and alprazolam, and Rs 28,000 worth of PDS rice. Police said 72 cases were registered in connection with cash seizures. Cash worth `2.11 crore was released to legitimate owners after verification by the income-tax department.

Officials said three FIRs were filed against Congress candidate Naveen Yadav for allegedly violating election norms and one case against BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha.