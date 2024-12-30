Cops Seize Rs 2 Lakh Worth Foreign Liquor in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: State excise cops during surprise checks seized 43 bottles of foreign liquor valued at Rs.2 lakh from a house in Shamshabad on Sunday. Excise offical Jeevan Kiran said 20 special teams comprising STF and DTF personnel were checking for liquor smuggling in the city.

Excise Cops Seize 1,000 Ganja-Laced Chocolates in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: Excise cops during a checking operation at Rampur crossroads in Kodad town in Nalgonda district arrested Anil Kumar of Odisha for smuggling ganja-laced chocolates from Bhubaneswar to the city. They seized 1,000 contraband chocolates, which he planned to sell at Rs.30 apiece, from his possession, Kodad excise circle inspector said.

Excise Cops Destroy Rs 2 Cr Worth Drugs in Suryapet

Hyderabad: State excise cops on Sunday destroyed 240 kg ganja, 496 kg MDMA and hash oil, that were seized in 59 cases by the Narayanguda, Secunderabad, Ameerpet and Charminar stations. Excise enforcement DCP K.A.B. Shastri, and AES Srinivasa Rao destroyed the drugs at a facility in Suryapet district. The value of the contraband was `2 crore, said V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, director of state excise and enforcement.