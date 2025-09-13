 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Cops Seize Gutka Products Worth Rs 10 Lakh

Telangana
Puli Sharath Kumar
13 Sept 2025 11:45 PM IST

Acting on a tip-off from a confidential source, the task force police raided his residence in Subedari and seized the banned products.

Cops Seize Gutka Products Worth Rs 10 Lakh
x
The Task Force police with the seized banned gutka and tobacco products worth over Rs10 lakh in Hanamkonda.—Image By Arrangement

WARANGAL: Task Force police officials arrested a man for illegally selling banned gutka and tobacco products and seized items worth over ₹10 lakh from his possession under the Subedari Police Station limits in Hanamkonda.

According to task force assistant commissioner of police A. Madhusudhan, the accused was identified as Akinepally Vamshidhar (32), a resident of Vidyanagar.

Acting on a tip-off from a confidential source, the task force police raided his residence in Subedari and seized the banned products. Two other suspects, Kolariya Dheeraj of Matwada and Gajula Anil of Karimnagar, are absconding, and a manhunt has been launched to trace them.

The arrested accused, along with the seized goods, has been handed over to Subedari Police for further investigation.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Task Force Police investigation gutka 
India Southern States Telangana Warangal 
Puli Sharath Kumar
About the AuthorPuli Sharath Kumar

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X