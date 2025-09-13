Cops Seize Gutka Products Worth Rs 10 Lakh

WARANGAL: Task Force police officials arrested a man for illegally selling banned gutka and tobacco products and seized items worth over ₹10 lakh from his possession under the Subedari Police Station limits in Hanamkonda.

According to task force assistant commissioner of police A. Madhusudhan, the accused was identified as Akinepally Vamshidhar (32), a resident of Vidyanagar.

Acting on a tip-off from a confidential source, the task force police raided his residence in Subedari and seized the banned products. Two other suspects, Kolariya Dheeraj of Matwada and Gajula Anil of Karimnagar, are absconding, and a manhunt has been launched to trace them.

The arrested accused, along with the seized goods, has been handed over to Subedari Police for further investigation.