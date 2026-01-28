Cops Seize 120 Ganja-laced Chocolates

Hyderabad: He Excise Special Task Force team acted swiftly and intercepted a drug peddler near the ORR underpass, Pedda Amberpet, and seized a cache of ganja-laced chocolates.

However, on spotting the cops, the peddler fled the scene leaving the contraband and his bike, excise police said.

Police seized 120 dry ganja chocolates weighing 670 grams and the vehicle used in transporting the contraband.

Acting on credible inputs, the STF team set up a watch on NH-65 at 11 am on Wednesday. The team intercepted a scooter heading towards Hyderabad. Upon inspection, the officers found 120 units of chocolates laced with dry ganja.

“These edible drugs have become a growing concern for law enforcement as they are often used to target youngsters under the guise of regular confectionery,” an excise officer said.