Cops Put MBT Spokesman Under House Arrest

Hyderabad: Spokesman of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Amjadullah Khan was placed under house arrest, and the cops on Wednesday went to his house in Chanchalguda and prevented him from visiting Shaik Riyaz’s family in Nizamabad district. Amjadullah was about to start to meet Shaik Riyaz’s family in Nizamabad district — when was put under house arrest.

Shaik Riyaz was shot dead in self-defence by the Nizamabad CCS constable when the former tried to grab one of the police personnel’s weapon and tried to fire at the cops in the district recently.

Khaladi Parveen, a social activist, described the shootout in Nizamabad distirct, as fake encounter while condemning the house arrest of Amjadullah Khan. “Being a social worker, police should allow Amjadullah Khan to meet Riyaz’s family and lift the house arrest immediately,” he added.



