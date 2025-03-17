Cops perform CPR, save life

Hyderabad: Police performed CPR on a man who suddenly collapsed at the Begumpet flyover in Secunderabad.

G. Suresh Kumar, 48, a native of Kagaznagar had come to Hyderabad to meet his relatives. However, he was found in an unconscious condition on Sunday evening on the flyover, police said.

Constables Haider and Anand who were on duty responded following a commotion on the flyover, and after gauging the situation performed CPR on him. He was later taken to Gandhi Hospital in an ambulance. Suresh recovered and was discharged after treatment. “Suresh survived as the police responded during the golden minutes,” his family members said. They met the constables and thanked them and city police for saving Suresh.

Senior police officials including the zonal head appreciated the swift action by the trained constables.