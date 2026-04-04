Cops Neglected Under Arogya Bhadratha Scheme

HYDERABAD: Years of Arogya Bhadratha coverage for police personnel and their families have fallen out of the active stage.

From constables to the DG and highest ranks, health cards are distributed after initial training and along with appointment letters. Benefits extend to parents, spouses, and children up to 25 years of age.

However, recent incidents highlight negligence by corporate hospitals towards cops availing Arogya Bhadratha. With demanding schedules and irregular timings, they are unable to wait as staff handling the scheme often delay responses.

Cops told Deccan Chronicle they have almost forgotten about the scheme, and that hospitals do not consider their cases unless there is a recommendation. One cop explained, “In a recent case, my mother had to undergo surgery, and I had to wait at the Arogya Bhadratha counter in different hospitals. At last, I had to approach someone for a recommendation.”

Hospital staff often avoid responsibility, citing delayed payments. This has become problematic for constables, sub-inspector-level officers and others, forcing many to opt for private insurance to secure at least partial reimbursement.

Officials say delays stem from verification across departments, though nearly ₹10–15 crore is released every month. “There are over 200 hospitals, and we continuously monitor their services. The process follows a protocol… In March alone, we processed almost ₹14 crore. The delay is due to files being moved across different departments,” an official explained.

Cops also pointed out that in a recent Siddipet case, an RSI died due to alleged hospital negligence, stressing the need for a dedicated audit team of doctors to verify procedures advised in corporate hospitals.

The official added that verification teams are in place and payments will not be cleared where discrepancies or negligence are found.